HACC chose a preventive measure against the third judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeals, who was found guilty of bribery

On December 7, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure against the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal. It is one of the four judges suspected of corruption.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

The judge was sent to custody for 60 days — until February 5, 2024. As an alternative, they offer to deposit a deposit of almost 5 million hryvnias. Although SAP does not name the judge, the Anti-Corruption Center claims that it is about Viktor Hlynany.

HACC still has to consider the issue of selecting a preventive measure for judge Vyacheslav Dzyubin. Earlier, judges Yuriy Sliva and Ihor Palenyk were sent to custody for 60 days with the alternative of posting bail.