HACC chose a preventive measure against the third judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeals, who was found guilty of bribery

On December 7, the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure against the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal. It is one of the four judges suspected of corruption.
This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).
The judge was sent to custody for 60 days — until February 5, 2024. As an alternative, they offer to deposit a deposit of almost 5 million hryvnias. Although SAP does not name the judge, the Anti-Corruption Center claims that it is about Viktor Hlynany.
HACC still has to consider the issue of selecting a preventive measure for judge Vyacheslav Dzyubin. Earlier, judges Yuriy Sliva and Ihor Palenyk were sent to custody for 60 days with the alternative of posting bail.
- On November 29, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) exposed four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal for accepting $35 000 in bribes for making the "necessary" decision. The investigation established that the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal offered one of the parties in the case to satisfy the complaint about the cancellation of the seizure of the private companyʼs property. The representative of the company had to pay him and the trio of judges in the case for this. The actions of the judges were qualified under part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is the commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy and receiving a particularly large bribe or by an official.