Judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal were exposed for taking $35 000 in bribes

On November 29, National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution (SAP) exposed four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeals for receiving bribes in the amount of $35 000 for passing the "necessary" decision.

The investigation established that the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal offered one of the parties in the case to satisfy the complaint about the cancellation of the seizure of the private companyʼs property. The representative of the company had to pay him and the trio of judges in the case for this.

The money was handed over on November 28 — the mediator-judge kept $10 000 for himself, and put $25 000 in a whiskey box that he was supposed to give to his colleagues. They have already shared what they received among themselves.

Detectives seized this money during searches of the judgesʼ residences.

Previously, the case was classified under Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.