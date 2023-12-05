HACC chose a preventive measure against the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeals, who was found guilty of bribery

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure against one of the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who is suspected of receiving a bribe.
This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).
The judge was remanded in custody until February 3, 2024, with the alternative of bail in the amount of 4 million hryvnias. The anti-corruption center writes that it is about judge Ihor Palenyk.
- On November 29, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAP exposed four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeals for receiving bribes in the amount of $35 000 for passing the "necessary" decision. The investigation established that the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal offered one of the parties in the case to satisfy the complaint about the cancellation of the seizure of the private companyʼs property. The representative of the company had to pay him and the trio of judges in the case for this.
- Earlier, four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal received suspicion. Their actions were qualified under Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is the commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy and receiving a particularly large bribe or by an official.