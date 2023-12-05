HACC chose a preventive measure against the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeals, who was found guilty of bribery

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose a preventive measure against one of the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who is suspected of receiving a bribe.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

The judge was remanded in custody until February 3, 2024, with the alternative of bail in the amount of 4 million hryvnias. The anti-corruption center writes that it is about judge Ihor Palenyk.