Judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeals, who were exposed for bribery, were declared suspicious

Prosecutors of the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office reported the suspicion to four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeals, who the day before were exposed for accepting a $35,000 bribe for making the "necessary" decision.

SAPO writes about this.

The actions of the suspects are classified under Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is the commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy and receiving a particularly large bribe or by an official.

According to the investigation, the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal offered one of the parties in the case to satisfy the complaint about the cancellation of the seizure of the private companyʼs property. The representative of the company had to pay him and three other judges in the case for this.

The mediator-judge kept the $10,000 he received on November 28, and put $25,000 in a whiskey box that he was supposed to give to his colleagues. They divided the money among themselves. They were found by detectives during searches.