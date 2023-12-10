Finland has started a preliminary investigation against the leader of “Rusich”. He is suspected of terrorism in Ukraine

The criminal police of Finland have started a preliminary investigation against Yan Petrovsky, one of the leaders of the Russian subversive-assault intelligence group "Rusich". Petrovskyi is suspected of committing terrorist crimes in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Finnish publication Yle.

A decision on whether Finland will open a terrorism investigation could be made as early as next week. Currently, the police are studying the materials that Ukraine sent to Finland.

Such an investigation will have an exceptional character, since the suspect is not a citizen of Finland, and he committed the alleged crimes outside the country. Finnish law allows such cases to be investigated.