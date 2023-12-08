The mayor of Sumy Lysenko was suspended from office for another 2 months

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the suspension of Oleksandr Lysenko from the post of mayor of Sumy until February 8, for another two months.

This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).

In early October, Lysenko, together with the director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council Oleksandr Zhurba, was found guilty of taking 2 130 000 hryvnias in bribes. According to the investigation, they demanded money from entrepreneurs, and if they refused, they threatened their business with artificial obstacles. Lysenko and Zhurba face 4 to 8 years in prison.