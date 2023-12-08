The mayor of Sumy Lysenko was suspended from office for another 2 months

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the suspension of Oleksandr Lysenko from the post of mayor of Sumy until February 8, for another two months.
This is reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP).
In early October, Lysenko, together with the director of the infrastructure department of the Sumy City Council Oleksandr Zhurba, was found guilty of taking 2 130 000 hryvnias in bribes. According to the investigation, they demanded money from entrepreneurs, and if they refused, they threatened their business with artificial obstacles. Lysenko and Zhurba face 4 to 8 years in prison.
- On the evening of October 4, 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose Lysenko as a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. On October 6, he was released on bail of three million hryvnias.
- Zhurba was also sent to the pre-trial detention center on October 4. On October 10, he was released on bail of 1 476 200 hryvnias. The day before, on October 9, Lysenko was suspended from the post of mayor for two months.