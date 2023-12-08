A search operation was completed in Novohrodivka. Four people died

Law enforcement officers completed search operations in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region. The Russian missile killed four people: a young family and a 62-year-old man.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

One of the body fragments found at the site of the shelling belongs to a 33-year-old woman who was searched for a week. The identity of the deceased was established with the help of DNA analysis. Earlier, on December 4, the body of an 8-year-old child was recovered from the rubble. Later, the law enforcement officers identified a 35-year-old man with the help of a DNA test — he turned out to be the father of the dead girl.

The first victim was found on November 30, when a Russian S-300 missile hit the house.