The number of people killed in the attack on the house in Novohrodivka has increased to 3. Rescuers found the body of a child

On the night of November 30, Russian occupiers fired at a residential building in Novohrodivka (Donetsk region). Today, December 4, the body of an 8-year-old child was recovered from the rubble. She became the third victim of the attack.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs writes about this.

The search continues for the childʼs parents, a 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man. Three days of mourning were announced in the community.

In addition to the child, two men aged 62 and 55 were found in the house under the rubble.

When the Russians attacked Novohrodivka, they also fired S-300 missiles at Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.