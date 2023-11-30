A dead man was found under the rubble of a house in Novohrodivka — a Russian missile had hit it

At the site of the shelling of a residential building in Novohrodivka, the body of a dead man was recovered from the rubble. The police identified the deceased as a 62-year-old local resident.

As of 11:00 a.m., four people, including a child, are believed to be under the rubble.

The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing, as the acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration Ihor Moroz informed.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

At night, the occupiers hit the Pokrovka district of Donetsk region with six S-300 missiles at the same time. Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad came under fire. A high-rise building was hit in Novohrodivka — a 13-year-old boy was injured.