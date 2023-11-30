Russia fired 6 rockets at the Pokrovsky district at the same time — there are people under the rubble

At night, the occupiers hit the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region with six S-300 missiles at the same time. Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Myrnohrad came under fire. Five people are being searched under the rubble, ten more are injured, including four children.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

In Pokrovsk, among the victims is a family with two children: a 16-year-old boy and a 6-month-old baby.

One of the shells exploded in the yard of the house where a family with two children lived — the family was buried under the rubble. A police paramedic helped a man with a bloody baby in his arms get out from under the ruins.

A high-rise building was hit in Novohrodivka — a 13-year-old boy was injured. There are probably five more people under the rubble.

The Russians also hit the police station in Myrnohrad with two rockets.

Emergency services and the police work all night at the sites of the hits. The search and rescue operation continues, the police are documenting the consequences of the Russian strikes.