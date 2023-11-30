Overnight, the Russians launched 20 drones and eight missiles over Ukraine

On the night of November 30, 2023, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 20 attack UAVs of the Shahed type from two directions: occupied Crimea and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk. In addition, the occupiers attacked Donetsk region with eight S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defenders destroyed 14 attack UAVs. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the southern, eastern and central regions of the state.

Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.