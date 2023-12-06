The police have identified one more person who died in Novogrodivka

The police identified the man who died in Novogrodivka with the help of DNA analysis. The examination showed that this is a 35-year-old man — the father of the dead 8-year-old girl who was found on December 4.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The search operation continues — they are looking for the body of the girlʼs 33-year-old mother.