Great Britain imposed sanctions on a company from the UAE that supplies Russian tankers

Great Britain has imposed sanctions against Oil Tankers SCF Mgmt FZCO, which is based in Dubai and has a fleet of 62 tankers that Russia uses to transport its cargo.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The industry database has information that the vast majority of ships belong to the Russian state tanker company PJSC Sovkomflot.

In addition to Sovcomflot, three other tanker companies were sanctioned: K&O Ship Management, Radiating World Shipping Services and Star Voyages Shipping Services.

The UK said the firms used "opaque corporate structures and deceptive delivery practices to facilitate unimpeded trade in Russian oil".