Reuters: The US is inspecting 100 oil tankers for possible violations of sanctions against Russia

The US Treasury Department suspects 100 vessels of violating Western sanctions on Russian oil.

Reuters writes about this with reference to its own source.

Ship management companies in approximately 30 countries have been notified. The US Treasury has not officially commented on this information.

Some of the tankers were unloading Russian oil from the Pacific port of Kozmino, while others were loading at the port of Primorsk in the Gulf of Finland. In particular, one of the companies that received a request for information was the Turkish Beks Shipping.

The publication notes that this is the largest US investigation since Washington and its allies introduced a price cap on Russian oil.