The United States imposed sanctions against companies and ships that violated the price limit for Russian oil

The United States of America imposed sanctions due to violation of the price ceiling on Russian oil.

This was reported by the US Treasury.

The following are subject to restrictions:

"Lumber Marine SA", based in the United Arab Emirates. It owns the SKF "Primorya" tanker, which transported oil from Russia at more than $75 a barrel after the price cap came into effect.

The company "Ice Pearl Navigation Corp" from Turkey, which owns the tanker "Yasa Golden Bosphorus". This ship was transporting crude oil at a price above $80 per barrel.

"Current actions demonstrate our continued commitment to reduce Russiaʼs resources for its war against Ukraine and to ensure compliance with the price cap," noted Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.