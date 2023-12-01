The USA introduced sanctions against companies and ships transporting oil from the Russian Federation

The United States of America imposed sanctions on three tankers carrying Russian oil and companies from the UAE and Liberia on December 1.

This was reported in the US Treasury.

In particular, HS ATLANTICA LIMITED from Liberia, STERLING SHIPPING INCORPORATED and STREYMOY SHIPPING LIMITED from the United Arab Emirates came under restrictions.

Also under sanctions were:

tanker HS ATLANTICA under the flag of Liberia;

tanker NS CHAMPION (A8FD9) under the flag of Liberia;

tanker "Viktor Bakaev" under the flag of Liberia.

Earlier, Reuters, citing its own source, wrote that the US Treasury Department suspects 100 vessels of violating Western sanctions on Russian oil. Ship management companies in almost 30 countries have been notified.

On October 12, the United States introduced sanctions against companies and ships that violated the price limit for Russian oil.