For the first time, Ukraine produced six self-propelled guns “Bohdan” in a month

In Ukraine, for the first time, six self-propelled guns "Bohdan" were produced within a month.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky after the General Headquarters meeting.

"Efforts to increase own production are yielding results. For the first time, six ʼBohdanʼ per month reached the indicator. And we can already see how to increase it even more," he wrote.

In January of last year, the Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled artillery installation "Bohdan" completed preliminary firing tests, during which it could hit at a distance of 42 km.

"Bohdan" was presented for the first time in 2018 — at the Independence Day parade, as a self-propelled gun according to NATO standards. The self-propelled gun fired its first shot in December 2019, but due to a legal dispute over the projectiles, the state test had to be postponed to 2021.