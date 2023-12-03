The checkpoint “Ugryniv — Dolgobychuv” will be opened for the passage of empty trucks

The checkpoint "Ugryniv — Dolgobychiv" on the border with Poland will be opened for the passage of empty trucks from 01:00 on December 4.

This was reported by the State Border Service.

The opening of "Ugryniv" is the first step towards unblocking the Ukrainian-Polish border. Empty trucks with a total permissible weight of more than 7.5 tons will be able to pass through the checkpoint (except for empty uncleaned tanks).

What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?

On November 6, Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting. On November 16 , Slovak carriers joined Polish colleagues. The warning campaign lasted an hour.