Slovak carriers will block the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine from December 1

There, they indicated the purpose of the protest — the need for immediate solutions, as well as solidarity with carriers from Poland: "We cannot leave them alone in the struggle."

The Union of Truck Drivers of Slovakia (UNAS) has decided to block the crossing point with Ukraine "Vyshnye Nimetske — Uzhgorod" from December 1, 15:00 until "further notice".

The Slovak carriers submitted their demands to the Minister of Transport Jozef Raž. They want to immediately cancel the agreement between the EU and Ukraine on the liberalization of transportation, which, according to them, is beginning to destroy the transportation market in Slovakia.

The Slovaks said that the protest will not limit the transportation of humanitarian goods, military aid, live animals, fuel and chilled (fresh) goods. And the import of commercial goods will be allowed at the rate of 4 trucks per hour.

There are five crossing points between Ukraine and Slovakia: two road, two railway and one pedestrian.

What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?

On November 6, Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting. On November 16, Slovak carriers joined Polish colleagues. The warning campaign lasted an hour.

According to the assessment of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, the losses suffered by the Ukrainian economy due to the Polish protesters have already exceeded €400 million. Two Ukrainian drivers died during the protest at the border.