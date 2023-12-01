Ukraine and Poland agreed on the partial unblocking of the border

The Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland agreed on a number of measures to partially unblock the border.

This was reported to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

It is about:

Opening of the checkpoint "Ugryniv — Dolgobychuv" for the passage of empty trucks to reduce the load on other checkpoints.

Introduction of separate passes for empty cars in the "eCherha" system at the checkpoints "Yagodin — Dorogusk" and "Krakivets — Korchova". At these checkpoints, there are physical lanes for empty vehicles directly at the checkpoint on both the Ukrainian and Polish sides.

Launch of a pilot project with registration in "eCherha" immediately before crossing the border at the checkpoint "Nyzhankovychi — Malhovice" for a period of one month.

The issue of cancellation or changes to the Agreement on the Liberalization of Transportation with the EU was not discussed and was not on the agenda.

At the same time, Polish protesters insist on the functioning of the checkpoints "Ugryniv — Dolgobychiv" and "Nyzhankovychi — Malhovice" only for transport registered in the EU. However, the Ministry of Infrastructure emphasizes that such a position is unacceptable for Ukraine and the European Union.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Reconstruction, together with the Directorate of Transport and Mobility of the European Commission, is working to resolve the situation with queues at the border and reduce tensions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian truck drivers waiting to cross the border at the "Krakivets-Korchova" checkpoint have announced a hunger strike, Suspilne reports. They demand that the Polish protesters let 14 trucks through per hour.

Some of the drivers went to negotiate with the Polish demonstrators, but the local police did not let them through.

As of 3:00 p.m., December 1, 1 750 trucks are waiting at three checkpoints bordering the Lviv region.