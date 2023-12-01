Ukrainian drivers suspended their hunger strike after negotiations with Polish carriers

Polish protesters and Ukrainian transporters agreed that seven trucks per hour would pass through the checkpoint, while humanitarian and military cargo would move outside the queue.

This was reported by "Suspilne" from the scene of the events.

Ukrainian drivers waiting to cross the border with Poland at the checkpoint "Krakowec — Korchowa" suspended their hunger strike after negotiations with Polish carriers with the participation of the consul.

Thanks to the agreements, the Ukrainian drivers suspended the hunger strike, but declared their readiness to continue it if the Polish side violates the agreements by December 3.

Earlier, some of the Ukrainian drivers went to negotiate with the Polish protesters, but the local police did not let them go.

On December 1, Ukraine and Poland agreed on the partial unblocking of the border.

What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?

On November 6, Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting. On November 16, Slovak carriers joined Polish colleagues. The warning campaign lasted an hour.

According to the assessment of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, the losses suffered by the Ukrainian economy due to the Polish protesters have already exceeded €400 million. Two Ukrainian drivers died during the protest at the border.

Currently, Polish carriers have announced that they will continue the blockade of the Yagodin-Dorogusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border until February 1, 2024.

In the meantime, Slovak carriers joined the blockade, blocking the checkpoint with Ukraine "Vyshnye Nimetske — Uzhhorod" from December 1.