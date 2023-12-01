Israel resumes hostilities after seven days of truce. Hamas opened fire first

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed that the Hamas group violated the ceasefire agreement and fired rockets into the southern part of the country. In response, the IDF resumes hostilities in Gaza.
"Hamas violated the operational pause and, in addition, shelled Israeli territory," the IDF emphasized.
Misssiles from Gaza were fired at around 7 am local time in the direction of the southern Kibbutz Holit. "Iron Dome" was not launched for interception, since the missiles were aimed at a deserted area. Earlier, around 6 a.m., there were several launches.
The day before, the parties agreed to extend the truce, but something went wrong.
- On November 24, a four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began. The agreement provided for the release of 50 Israeli women and children by the militants within four days. In exchange for every Israeli hostage, three Palestinian prisoners convicted of terrorist crimes were released, a total of 150 people. Hamas released the first group of 25 hostages on November 24, 17 hostages each on November 25 and November 26, 11 hostages on November 27, and 12 hostages on November 28. The last dismissal took place on November 29 — another 14 people.