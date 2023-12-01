Israel resumes hostilities after seven days of truce. Hamas opened fire first

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed that the Hamas group violated the ceasefire agreement and fired rockets into the southern part of the country. In response, the IDF resumes hostilities in Gaza.

"Hamas violated the operational pause and, in addition, shelled Israeli territory," the IDF emphasized.

Misssiles from Gaza were fired at around 7 am local time in the direction of the southern Kibbutz Holit. "Iron Dome" was not launched for interception, since the missiles were aimed at a deserted area. Earlier, around 6 a.m., there were several launches.

The day before, the parties agreed to extend the truce, but something went wrong.