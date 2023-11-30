Israel continued the truce with Hamas. The main points

On the morning of November 30, the Israel Defense Forces informed about the continuation of the truce with the Palestinian group Hamas, but for how long — it is not specified.

"In view of the mediatorsʼ efforts aimed at continuing the hostage release process, and in accordance with the terms of the framework agreement, the operational pause will be extended," the message reads.

“The Times of Israel” notes that the truce will continue for at least one more day. According to the agreement, Hamas must release at least 10 hostages for each additional day of lull in the fighting. For its part, Israel must also release 30 Palestinian prisoners for every 10 hostages.

CNN writes that this morning Hamas offered to release seven women and children and additionally hand over the bodies of three dead Israelis. The movement says it cannot find more women and children taken hostage during the October 7 attack on Israel. At that time, people were taken hostage not only by Hamas, but also by other radical groups.

Israel rejected the offer and said it was willing to continue the ceasefire as long as Hamas released at least ten live hostages a day. According to Israeli estimates, at least 15 women and children remain in captivity.

“The Wall Street Journal” also reported on November 29 that Hamas militants are ready to consider returning male hostages captured in Israel to their homeland in exchange for the release of several "high-ranking Palestinians" from Israeli prisons.

According to the publicationʼs sources, the diplomats of Israel, Egypt and Qatar are currently conducting relevant negotiations in Doha. Media interlocutors also noted that Hamas militants assured during the negotiations that they would be able to find and release all hostages, regardless of their location, even if they are held by other groups in the Gaza Strip.

