Hamas will release 20 Israeli hostages in two days

Hamas militants will release the fifth group of Israeli hostages after 53 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip, writes The Times of Israel.

After the November 27 ceasefire extension, Hamas is expected to return two more groups of hostages on November 28 and 29. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Hamas agreed to hand over 20 prisoners within two days.

The agreement stipulated that the ceasefire could be extended for several more days — up to 10 days in total, including the first four — if Hamas released at least 10 hostages each day.

The Israeli government, for its part, approved a list of 50 female prisoners to be released as part of the extension of the cease-fire agreement, in addition to the previous list of 300 prisoners.