Hamas will release 20 Israeli hostages in two days

Hamas militants will release the fifth group of Israeli hostages after 53 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip, writes The Times of Israel.
After the November 27 ceasefire extension, Hamas is expected to return two more groups of hostages on November 28 and 29. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Hamas agreed to hand over 20 prisoners within two days.
The agreement stipulated that the ceasefire could be extended for several more days — up to 10 days in total, including the first four — if Hamas released at least 10 hostages each day.
The Israeli government, for its part, approved a list of 50 female prisoners to be released as part of the extension of the cease-fire agreement, in addition to the previous list of 300 prisoners.
- The ceasefire agreement entered into force on November 24 at 08:00 Kyiv time.
- On November 24, 13 Israeli hostages and 12 workers from Thailand were handed over from captivity, on November 25 — 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens. Israel, for its part, transfers 150 Palestinian prisoners to Gaza.
- On November 26 , Hamas militants handed over 17 hostages to the Red Cross: 14 Israelis and three foreigners. Among them are nine children, four women and one man.
- On November 27, the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was extended for another two days. In the evening of the same day, the Hamas group freed 11 more Israeli hostages from captivity and handed them over to the Red Cross.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called the temporary truce with Hamas in the Gaza Strip a short respite, after which intense fighting would resume. They will last at least two more months. The minister believes that it is necessary to continue fighting in order to free the hostages — Hamas will not release everyone without pressure.
- Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas report violations of the ceasefire regime.