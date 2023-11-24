Ukraine created mixed medical commissions for the exchange of prisoners. This is the third case in world history

Ukraine created mixed medical commissions to facilitate the exchange of prisoners. In order for this mechanism to work, they must be formed by Russia.

This was reported by the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Mixed medical commissions will help free Ukrainian prisoners and exchange Russians. This is the third time in world history that such an initiative will be implemented.

According to the Geneva Conventions, three doctors will be involved in the commission: one doctor from the country holding the prisoners of war, and two doctors from neutral countries. The commission will determine the condition and diagnosis of the prisoner, and may also recommend repatriating the prisoner or sending him for treatment to a neutral country, if the Russian Federation agrees. Also, repatriation is possible only with the consent of the prisoner.