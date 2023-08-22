Ukraine initiates the creation of hybrid medical commissions for the exchange of prisoners. Their main functions

Hybrid medical commissions (HMC) will be created in Ukraine to help return captured Ukrainian soldiers.

A representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Andrii Yusov informed this during the briefing.

"Ukraine informes about the creation of mixed medical commissions. This will help free Ukrainian prisoners and also help the enemy to return their prisoners. This is the third time in world history that such an initiative will be implemented," the speaker noted.

According to the Geneva Conventions, three doctors will be involved in the commission: one doctor from the country holding the prisoners of war and two doctors from neutral countries.

The head of the coordinating headquartersʼ department for the treatment of prisoners of war, noted that the commissions are being staffed on the Ukrainian side.

"As I understood, two commissions will be created to review the Russians — a total of six people. The commission will determine the condition and diagnosis of the prisoner, and may also recommend repatriating the prisoner or sending him for treatment to a neutral country, if the Russian Federation agrees. Also, repatriation is possible only with the consent of the prisoner," he declared.

Taraniuk noted that as a result of the negotiations, it was already possible to return almost 2 600 soldiers and civilians from captivity. This mechanism was launched in cooperation with the Office of the President, the Coordination Headquarters and the Red Cross.