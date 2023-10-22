Already 2,600 people have been returned from Russian captivity. Now the dynamics of exchanges has slowed down

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 2,600 Ukrainian citizens have been returned from Russian captivity. Mostly they are military, but there are also civilians.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, told about this in an interview with "Espresso".

Also, according to him, recently there is no such dynamics with exchanges as there was before — both in terms of the number of exchanges and the number of returns, "but certain field exchanges are taking place, there were also separate operations."

Andriy Yusov emphasized that the exchange fund is replenished, and the places of detention of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine are full today.

The last exchange of prisoners took place on August 7, when 22 Ukrainian soldiers were returned.