Ukraine returned home 22 more captured soldiers of the Defense Forces

22 Ukrainian soldiers were returned from Russian captivity. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces, two of them are officers, private and non-commissioned officers.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

Freed fighters took part in battles in different directions, among them there are wounded.

The oldest soldier was 54 years old, the youngest was 23 years old.

All those freed will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration and receive the necessary treatment.