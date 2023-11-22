Poland has completed its investigation into the Russian espionage network — 16 people will be tried

In Poland, the investigation into the spy network, which operated at the behest of Russian intelligence, was completed — the indictment against 16 people was submitted to the court. They conducted anti-Polish propaganda and prepared sabotage, as well as monitored military aid to Ukraine.

RMF24 writes about it.

The spies operated from January to March 2023 in Bila Pidliaska, Chelm, Medyka, Przemyśl, Rzeszów, Warsaw and other settlements of the country. All of them are foreigners from the eastern border of Poland. They informed the customers about the results of the conducted reconnaissance, for which they received a reward.

Among other things, the attackers installed web cameras on transport routes with Western military aid to Ukraine. They also had to put GPS tags on them.

The accused face up to 10 years in prison.