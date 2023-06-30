A Russian hockey player was arrested in Poland. He is accused of espionage

A Russian hockey player who plays for the Polish team of the first league was detained in Poland. According to the prosecutorʼs office, he is accused of espionage.

Reuters writes about it.

Currently, the country is investigating the activities of a spy network. The Russian hockey player is already the 14th person to be arrested in this case.

During Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, Poland became a key hub for military supplies to Ukraine and one of the main targets for Russian spies. Poland accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize the country.

"Russian spies come across one after another! We caught a spy who acted under the guise of an athlete. The Russian was a player of the first league club," wrote the Minister of Justice Zbigniew Zjobro on Twitter.

The prosecutorʼs office said that the hockey player was taken into custody in the Silesia region. The names of the player and his team are not mentioned. It is only known that the Russian hockey player arrived in Poland in October 2021. He identified Polish critical infrastructure and received money for it. He faces up to 10 years in prison, he is currently in a pre-trial detention center.