Another spy who worked for Russia was detained in Poland. He has the citizenship of Ukraine

Polandʼs Internal Security Agency stated it had detained another member of a spy network that operated in the country for the benefit of Russian intelligence. The man is a citizen of Ukraine.

RMF24 writes about it.

According to the investigation, the detainee had lived in Poland since 2019 and scouted the locations of critical infrastructure facilities, including military bases and seaports. He passed on information to the Russians and received rewards for it.

He was accused of participating in an organized criminal group and working for foreign intelligence against the interests of Poland. This is the 15th member of the Russian spy network.