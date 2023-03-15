In Poland, a spy network that worked for Russia was eliminated

Polish services exposed a spy network that worked for Russia. The group was to prepare for sabotage in the country.

This is reported by the Polish radio station RMF FM.

In this case, employees of the Internal Security Agency detained six people. They were caught after hidden cameras were found on important routes and railway junctions, which recorded traffic on the tracks and transmitted the images to the network. There are dozens of such devices. These are mainly sections of railway tracks in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, in particular in the area of the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszów. This is the main point of transshipment of Western weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

"The primary task of the detainees was to gather information, but it is possible to prepare for sabotage," says the former deputy head of the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW), Maciej Matysiak. He believes that Russia could collect data on the amount of transport, its security and the type of equipment entering Ukraine from the West.