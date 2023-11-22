People in military uniform pushed a man into a bouse in Lviv. TRC has started an inspection

In Lviv, people in military uniform pushed a man into a bus and knocked the phone out of the hands of a woman who wanted to take it all off. The incident happened on Havryshkevycha Street.
The video was shared on social networks.
On November 22, the Lviv Regional Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) reported that it was investigating the involvement of the TRC servicemen in this incident and establishing the details and circumstances.
- At the beginning of November in Lviv, the military force pushed a civilian into a minibus. The man resisted, the women helped him. A scuffle broke out between civilians and military commissar workers. Screams can be heard on the video of the incident. The regional TRC has started an inspection.
- Employees of the TRC handcuffed a man and pushed him into a car in Odesa; There was a fight between a civilian and an employee of the TRC in Zhytomyr; A man was beaten in front of the police in Chernivtsi; a soldier was beaten in a military unit in Odesa.