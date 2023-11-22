People in military uniform pushed a man into a bouse in Lviv. TRC has started an inspection

In Lviv, people in military uniform pushed a man into a bus and knocked the phone out of the hands of a woman who wanted to take it all off. The incident happened on Havryshkevycha Street.

The video was shared on social networks.

On November 22, the Lviv Regional Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) reported that it was investigating the involvement of the TRC servicemen in this incident and establishing the details and circumstances.