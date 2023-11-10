The Lviv and Zhytomyr TRCs are investigating incidents between their employees and civilians

The Lviv and Zhytomyr territorial recruit centers (TRCs) are investigating the circumstances of the incidents involving their employees, the videos of which were posted on social media.

In Lviv, the military forced a civilian into a minibus. The man resisted, the women helped him. A scuffle broke out between civilians and military commissar workers. Screams can be heard on the video. The regional TRC began an official inspection and assured that it would establish the details and make "all the necessary decisions" in the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, a fight broke out in Zhytomyr between a civilian and an employee of the TRC. The Military Commissariat says that their employee previously fought in the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade and was wounded. After the fight, he turned to the police with a statement about bodily injuries. The event was classified as hooliganism (Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code). The law enforcement officers established the identity of the civilian, questioned the witnesses and reviewed the recordings from the video surveillance cameras.

In both cases, the videos of the incidents are incomplete, so the circumstances are being investigated.