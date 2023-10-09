A man was beaten in front of the police in the Military Commissariat of Chernivtsi. An investigation has begun

In the Chernivtsi territorial recruit center (TRC), an official check is being conducted through a video of a man being beaten in the center in front of the police.

This was reported by the press service of the TRC and "Suspilne" with reference to sources.

It happened last year on July 31. According to the source of "Suspilne", an unknown person called the police during the curfew due to the alleged animal abuse, and when the call was not confirmed, the man who lived at the address of the call was taken to the Chernivtsi city recruit center (TRC).

The video shows that the man was brought in handcuffs. In the presence of three policemen, an unknown person in civilian uniform began to beat him, and later two men in military uniform (probably the representatives of the TRC) joined them. He was allegedly forced to agree to sign the summon.

The police have already opened criminal proceedings, but the TRC claims that they were not informed about it, so they started an official inspection.

"The leadership of the Chernivtsi TRC categorically condemns any manifestation of violation of the current legislation of Ukraine and takes decisive measures to prevent offenses and criminal acts among military personnel and employees of the TRC," the message reads.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that they had already identified all of them on video, and confirmed that the man was beaten by representatives of the TRC. The victim received minor injuries. Suspects are being charged with intentional minor bodily harm, abuse of power, and kidnapping. The guilty face up to 12 years in prison.