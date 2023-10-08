In Ternopil, recruitment office workers beat the mobilized. The police started an investigation

A video from the Ternopil recruitment office has spread online — the footage shows men in military uniforms using physical force on, presumably, the mobilized. Criminal proceedings were opened in the case.

This was reported by the Specialized Prosecutorʼs Office in the field of defense of the Western region.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Art. 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of power or official authority by a military official committed under martial law.

The sanction of the article provides up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, announced the start of the inspection. He also urges citizens not to keep silent about such cases of violence.

In addition, the mayor of the city, Serhiy Nadal, appealed to the Ternopil territorial recruitment center with a request to "treat all the mobilized correctly."