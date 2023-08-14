SBI is investigating the beating of a soldier in a military unit in Odesa

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the beating of a soldier in a military unit in the Odesa region.

The press service writes about it.

The day before, the bureau reported that a serviceman with head injuries was admitted to the hospital as a result of a fight in a military unit.

On the territory of the part, the employees of SBI conducted investigative actions, seized the video, interviewed witnesses and the victim in the hospital. The latter says that he was beaten by the person in charge of the military unit.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings on the fact that a military official exceeded his authority or official powers (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code).