HACC arrested Hladkovskyiʼs son in absentia

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested in absentia the son of the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi — Ihor.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

He is charged with embezzlement of 13 million hryvnias and subsequent money laundering.

Ihor Hladkovskyi is currently outside Ukraine.

On October 6, NABU and SAP reported in absentia about the suspicion to the son of the former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi — Ihor — and the ex-director of the “Ukrspecexport” Pavlo Bukin.

The investigation established that Bukin, the former manager of the “Ukrspecexport”, concluded an agreement with a company controlled by Hladkovskyi to purchase onboard radio electronic equipment for approximately $450 000. The price turned out to be inflated almost 7 times.

What is the case?

In 2019, an investigation by “Bihus.Info” revealed that the son of the Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi is one of the organizers of embezzlement schemes in the defense complex.

According to the investigation, defense factories purchased parts for equipment from Russia, and spare parts were smuggled in without quality checks. Contraband was laundered through firms controlled by persons close to “Ukroboronprom”. The owner of “Optimumspetsdetali” Andriy Rogoza and his business partner Vitaliy Zhukov are also involved in the scheme.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced suspicions against six persons involved in the case of embezzlement of funds in the field of defense.

Subsequently, the Podilsky District Court ordered the journalists of “Bihus.Info” to refute the information about the involvement of Ihor Hladkovskyi in embezzlement in the field of defense, but the Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned this decision.

At the end of December 2020, NABU completed the investigation against Hladkovskyʼs son.

On April 22, 2021, NABU declared Ihor Hladkovskyi wanted, and on April 26, he was handed an indictment.