Zelensky: Russia wants to organize “Maidan 3” in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Russians seek to sow division in Ukrainian society, create chaos within the country and, ultimately, remove the president.

Bloomberg writes about it.

"Our intelligence has information that also came from our partners," Zelenskyi said. He spoke about the disinformation campaign known domestically as Maidan 3.

"The Maidan is a coup for them, so the operation [for the Russians] is clear," Zelenskyy said.

The president also added that the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine has slowed down due to the war between Israel and Hamas. According to him, the participants of hostilities in the Middle East need 155-millimeter projectiles, which Ukraine also needs to repel Russian aggression.

"Now I am focused on getting help from the West. [Their] focus is shifting because of the Middle East and other reasons. Without support, we will move backward," Zelensky emphasized.