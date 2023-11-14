Minister of Defense of Germany: EU does not have time to supply Ukraine with a million ammunitions by March 2024, as promised

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the European Union will not be able to supply Ukraine with a million ammunitions until March 2024.

Politico writes about it.

According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell, defense companies should send more shells to Ukraine and export less to other countries.

At the same time, Borrell questioned the assertion that the EUʼs defense production capacity has reached its upper limit. He explained that it is an active export.

Estonia announced what it called "the largest procurement in Europe at the moment". It buys 155 millimeter artillery ammunition for €280 million.

"We have sent a purchase offer to five European companies, so this money will go to European companies to produce 155 mm ammunition," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

However, this is not enough to fulfill the EU plan to provide Ukraine with ammunition. Currently, the countries of the bloc produce a maximum of 700,000 artillery shells per year.