Minister of Defense of Germany: EU does not have time to supply Ukraine with a million ammunitions by March 2024, as promised

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the European Union will not be able to supply Ukraine with a million ammunitions until March 2024.
Politico writes about it.
According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell, defense companies should send more shells to Ukraine and export less to other countries.
At the same time, Borrell questioned the assertion that the EUʼs defense production capacity has reached its upper limit. He explained that it is an active export.
Estonia announced what it called "the largest procurement in Europe at the moment". It buys 155 millimeter artillery ammunition for €280 million.
"We have sent a purchase offer to five European companies, so this money will go to European companies to produce 155 mm ammunition," said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.
However, this is not enough to fulfill the EU plan to provide Ukraine with ammunition. Currently, the countries of the bloc produce a maximum of 700,000 artillery shells per year.
- On March 20 , EU member states agreed to purchase one million 155 mm ammunition for Ukraine over the next 12 months. On May 5 , the Council of the EU approved the allocation of one billion euros in aid for the purchase of 155-mm ammunition and, if necessary, missiles for Ukraine.
- On September 6, the European Defense Agency (EDA) signed the first eight contracts with manufacturers for the joint purchase of 155-mm ammunition. They concern ammunition for the most common self-propelled howitzers, which the EU member states transferred to Ukraine: the French Caesar, the Polish Krab, the German Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the Slovak Zuzana.