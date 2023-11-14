Ukraine ranks second in the world in the number of victims of anti-personnel mines after Syria

During 2022, 608 people were killed and injured in Ukraine due to anti-personnel mines. This put the country in second place after Syria in the number of such victims.

This is stated in the Landmine Monitor 2023 report of the independent humanitarian organization Handicap International.

Countries with the largest number of dead and injured due to anti-personnel mines:

Syria — 834 people;

Ukraine — 608;

Yemen — 582;

Myanmar — 545.

According to Handicap International, a total of 1,661 people died, and 3,015 people were seriously injured by mines and unexploded bombs in 49 countries last year. 85% of them were civilians, and almost half were children.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported in September 2023 that since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 780 people have been injured by explosive devices. 251 people died, including 13 children.