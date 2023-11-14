”Ukrnafta” will receive UAH 95 billion in income for the year under state ownership. This is twice as much as during the 10 years under Kolomoiskyʼs ownership

The countryʼs largest oil company, Ukrnafta, will receive UAH 95 billion in revenue in its first year of operation under state management. This is twice as much as the average figure of the last ten years, when the owner of the company was the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The director of the company, Serhiy Koretskyi, announced this.

This is the net profit from Ukrnaftaʼs economic activity after paying all taxes. At the same time, the cumulative result for the previous decade is billions in losses.

Only in the first half of 2023, the company received a net profit of 14 billion hryvnias and paid 12.3 billion hryvnias in taxes, of which 3.3 billion is income tax. Currently, the net profit of the company has exceeded 20 billion hryvnias, despite the fact that the annual financial plan provided for 12 billion hryvnias.

"For example, 12 billion hryvnias of income tax was paid over the last 10 years. Accordingly, only in 2023, the company will transfer five times more funds to the state budget than was the average during 2012-2021," Koretsky wrote.

Also, the company is preparing to pay the state at least 6 billion hryvnias in dividends based on the results of 2023, which will exceed the total result of the last 10 years.