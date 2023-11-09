The war with Hamas costs the Israeli economy $600 million a week

Many workers are out of work because of the war with the Hamas group, which costs the Israeli economy an estimated 2.3 billion shekels ($600 million) a week, or about 6 percent of GDP.

This is stated in a study by the Bank of Israel, reports "The Times of Israel".

The report estimates weekly spending for the first three weeks of the war, which began on October 7. The decrease in labor supply is explained by the mass mobilization of reserve soldiers, the evacuation of residents of the southern and northern regions, as well as the closure of the education system, which complicates the work of parents.

The cost calculation includes 1.25 billion shekels due to the complete closure of educational institutions, 590 million shekels due to the absence from work of 144 000 evacuated residents from war-affected areas, and about 500 million shekels due to the mobilization of 360 000 reservists.