Low residence and extramural forms of education are left in Ukraine. The norm was removed from the law

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) approved in the second reading the draft law on changes to some laws regarding the State Final Certification (SFC) and the 2024 admissions campaign.

This is evidenced by the card of the draft law.

Initially, the draft law provided for the rejection of low residence and extramural forms of study at bachelorʼs and masterʼs degrees. They had to be replaced by a remote control.

However, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation removed the regulations that canceled correspondence and evening forms of education. Committee chairman Serhiy Babak told Babel about this.

Also, the committee removed the rule on piloting SFC after completing primary school. Babak added that the Ministry of Education and Science can pilot SFC even without a legal norm.

Piloting means that schools can choose where to test the new SFC model after the end of primary secondary education (optional). This will not affect anything, but it will give the Ministry of Education and Culture the opportunity to be convinced of the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of the SFC model, which is being developed by the Ukrainian Center for the Evaluation of the Quality of Education.

How they plan to reform education in Ukraine

The government approved the draft law on the improvement of higher education. It envisages that students will be able to determine the duration of their studies and complete a bachelorʼs degree in three years instead of four, or vice versa — get a degree in 6 years. Also, students will be allowed to choose a specific specialty after the first or second year of study, and not before admission. However, the draft law is still awaiting approval by the Verkhovna Rada.

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada returned the history of Ukraine and a foreign language to the compulsory subjects of the State Final Certification (SFC). Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science explained what the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will be like in 2024. One of the innovations is that graduates will be tested not in three, but in four subjects.