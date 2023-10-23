Students will be able to choose a major after a year of study, and not before entering. It is for the Verkhovna Rada to decide

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on improving the educational process in universities. Students will be allowed to choose a specific major after the first or second year of study, and not before entering.

This was reported in the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During admission, you need to choose a field, and after one or two years of study, decide on a specific specialty.

"At the age of 17, it is extremely difficult to choose a major for life. Therefore, we give students more time and opportunities to decide. You enter a certain field, study general subjects for 1-2 years, then choose a major that you like," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The entire list of changes proposed by the draft law is presented on the infographic:

