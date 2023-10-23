The government supported the cancellation of low residence and evening forms of education. Then the Verkhovna Rada will vote

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft law on the rejection of low residence and evening forms of education at bachelorʼs and masterʼs degrees. If the law is adopted, the corresponding changes will apply to entrants starting in 2024.

Students who are currently enrolled in evening and low residence programs will be able to complete their programs in the same format.

"Low residence education is a Soviet rudiment of education. Online education proved to be more effective than buying diplomas and education ʼfor the sake of appearanceʼ", said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Unlike low residence education and evening classes, online form does not require regulation, and students can independently choose the time and place for classes within the study schedule, the Ministry of Education adds.