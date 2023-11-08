The Verkhovna Rada returned the history of Ukraine and foreign language to the mandatory subjects of SFC. But the law will work after the war

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) returned the history of Ukraine and a foreign language to the mandatory subjects of the final state certification (SFC). The corresponding bill No. 9046 was supported by 286 MPs.

According to the document, the state final certification will now include not only the Ukrainian language and mathematics, but also the history of Ukraine and a foreign language.

For 9th and 11th grade students, SFC will be conducted in four compulsory subjects, and for 4th grade students in two — Ukrainian language and mathematics.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation Serhiy Babak noted that SFC was canceled during the martial law, so these changes will take effect after the war.