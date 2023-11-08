The US imposed sanctions against seven people and three companies for supplying electronics to Russia

Washington has imposed export restrictions on seven people and three companies that were part of a global scheme to procure dual-use electronics for end-users in Russia.

This is stated in the statement of the US Bureau of Industry and Security.

Mykola Goltsev, Salimjon Nasriddinov, Khrystyna Puzyryova, Oleg Zenchenko, Kateryna Vetoshkina, Pavlo Chernikov, Volodymyr Bochkaryev were included in the new sanctions list.

SH Brothers Group Inc. (SH Brothers), S.N. Electronics, Inc. (SN Electronics) and Suntronic FZE (Suntronic) companies also entered there. They are located in the USA and UAE.

Some of the electronics that these people and companies sent to the Russian Federation were found in the Russian Torn-MDM radio reconnaissance and RB-301B Borysoglibsk-2 electronic warfare systems, the Izdelie 305E light multi-purpose guided missile, Ka-52 helicopters, drones Orlan-10" and T-72B3 battle tanks.