More than 160 WHO workers were killed in the Gaza Strip

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Christian Lindmayer informed that more than 160 medical workers died while performing their duties in the Gaza Strip during the war.
He said this at a briefing, as “Reuters” reports.
Lindmeier called for the lifting of restrictions on medical care in the Gaza Strip and added that some doctors are performing operations, including amputations, without anesthesia.
So far, 10 328 people have died in the exclave, including 4 237 children. These are data from the Ministry of Health controlled by Hamas. They are transmitted by the Arab media “Al Jazeera”.
- On November 6, the UN announced that 88 employees of the organization had died in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the large-scale attack on Israel. These are the largest losses the UN has suffered in a single war or military conflict.
- Israel conducts the military operation "Iron Swords" in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack of the groups Hamas and "Islamic Jihad" on the south of Israel on October 7. Then, as a result of the jihadist attack, 1,400 civilians were killed, about 250 people were taken hostage and taken to Gaza. More than 250 IDF soldiers also died.
- Israeli troops officially entered the northern territories of the Gaza Strip on October 28. A new phase of the war was announced that day. On November 2, army engineers began a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels, and on November 5, Israeli forces announced that Gaza City was completely surrounded.