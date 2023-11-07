More than 160 WHO workers were killed in the Gaza Strip

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Christian Lindmayer informed that more than 160 medical workers died while performing their duties in the Gaza Strip during the war.

He said this at a briefing, as “Reuters” reports.

Lindmeier called for the lifting of restrictions on medical care in the Gaza Strip and added that some doctors are performing operations, including amputations, without anesthesia.

So far, 10 328 people have died in the exclave, including 4 237 children. These are data from the Ministry of Health controlled by Hamas. They are transmitted by the Arab media “Al Jazeera”.