88 employees of the UN agency were killed in the Gaza Strip

Since the beginning of the large-scale attack on Israel, 88 employees of the UN agency have died in the Gaza Strip. These are the largest losses that the organization has suffered within a single war or military conflict.

A joint statement by UN humanitarian organizations also said that, according to Israeli authorities, about 1 400 people were killed in Israel and thousands were injured. And 200 people, including children, are still being held hostage.

Organizations also report nearly 9 500 dead in the Gaza Strip, including 3 900 children. They cite data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas militants.

"We once again appeal to the [conflict] parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law. We call again for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian hostages. Additional aid — food, water, medicine, and, of course, fuel — must reach Gaza safely, quickly, and in sufficient quantities. We need an immediate ceasefire. 30 days have passed. Enough. This must stop now," the statement noted.