88 employees of the UN agency were killed in the Gaza Strip

Since the beginning of the large-scale attack on Israel, 88 employees of the UN agency have died in the Gaza Strip. These are the largest losses that the organization has suffered within a single war or military conflict.
A joint statement by UN humanitarian organizations also said that, according to Israeli authorities, about 1 400 people were killed in Israel and thousands were injured. And 200 people, including children, are still being held hostage.
Organizations also report nearly 9 500 dead in the Gaza Strip, including 3 900 children. They cite data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas militants.
"We once again appeal to the [conflict] parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law. We call again for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian hostages. Additional aid — food, water, medicine, and, of course, fuel — must reach Gaza safely, quickly, and in sufficient quantities. We need an immediate ceasefire. 30 days have passed. Enough. This must stop now," the statement noted.
- Israel conducts the military operation "Iron Swords" in the Gaza Strip in response to the attack of the groups Hamas and "Islamic Jihad" on the south of Israel on October 7. Then, as a result of the jihadist attack, 1 400 civilians were killed, about 250 people were taken hostage and taken to Gaza. More than 250 soldiers of the Israeli Defence Forces also died.
- Israeli troops officially entered the northern territories of the Gaza Strip on October 28. A new phase of the war was announced that day. On November 2, army engineers began a large-scale operation to destroy Hamas tunnels, and on November 5, Israeli forces announced that Gaza City was completely surrounded.